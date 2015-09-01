Whirlpool gatecrashes Aga's sale to Middleby

BRIEF-Corium International says enters extended agreement with P&G
* Corium International Inc - on Jan 13, co and Procter & Gamble Company entered into an amendment to restated supply agreement dated june 30, 2014
LONDON, Sept 1 Aga Rangemaster, the British range cooker company that had agreed a sale to Middleby , said it had received a competing approach from U.S. appliance maker Whirlpool.
The company, whose large cookers are synonymous with a British country lifestyle, said it had opened its books to Whirlpool but it continued to recommend Middleby's agreed $201 million offer.
It said that given the conditionality of the Whirlpool offer, it believed it was in the best interests of shareholders to ensure that the Middleby transaction continued to be executed should a firm offer from Whirlpool not be forthcoming.
Aga's shares closed on Friday at 183.25 pence, just below the 185 pence a share agreed offer from Middleby.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 20 U.S. President Donald Trump's administration is only hours old, but already a small parade of S&P 500 companies' chiefs have voiced optimism that his promised tax cuts, stimulus spending and deregulation will boost corporate profits.
Jan 20 A Canadian court has rejected an attempt by Ecuadorian communities to enforce a judgment against Chevron Corp they obtained in their home country, saying the company's local subsidiary liable for the parent, the oil major said on Friday.