CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-UPDATE 1-Ex-DKR Oasis Agarwal plans Jan Asia hedge fund launch

By Nishant Kumar
HONG KONG Nov 25 Former DKR Oasis
bookrunner Barun Agarwal is setting up Factorial Management Ltd
in Hong Kong, planning to launch a pan-Asia multi-asset hedge
fund in early January.
Agarwal, who left Oasis Management (Hong Kong) LLC in
August, told Reuters that he was in talks with potential
investors to raise capital while waiting for a licence from the
market regulator to launch his Factorial Master Fund.
Oasis was previously named DKR Oasis (Hong Kong) LLC.
He declined to disclose the start-up capital, but two
sources familiar with the launch plan said Factorial had initial
commitments worth up to $25 million for the hedge fund.
"We are talking to investors as we speak and we will have a
better feel of the launch size in mid-December," Agarwal said.
"We have been approached by various reputable investors and we
are going to engage with them to see if we can increase the
initial assets under management."
He did not disclose the capacity of the fund, but said the
strategy at DKR Oasis managed sizable capital.
Agarwal worked with star hedge fund manager Seth Fischer,
who once managed $3.3 billion for DKR Soundshore Oasis Fund.
"My strategy is not going to change. I am going to do
exactly what I was doing in my previous role," Agarwal said.
Agarwal started his career managing fixed-income and money
market assets for India's ICICI Bank Ltd and later
moved to the equity research department at Solomon Smith Barney.
He worked at JP Morgan Chase & Co before joining DKR
Oasis in 2004.
The fund executive said he would run a largely hedged
portfolio and bet across asset classes in Asia.
"In Asia, you do have situations where some parts of the
capital structure may not be priced fairly with respect to other
parts for the same underlying company," he said.
Agarwal said he was starting with four people, including two
investment professionals, and planned to build an institutional
quality set-up.
Factorial has appointed Goldman Sachs Group Inc and
Bank of America Corp as prime brokers.
Agarwal joins a series of former DKR Oasis executives to
launch their own hedge fund.
Two former DKR Oasis analysts, Frederic Eechaute and Stephen
Good, moved out to set up Sydney-based Instinct Capital in 2009.
Instinct Capital focuses on Japan.
James Tu, a co-founder of Hong Kong-based hedge fund Nine
Masts, and Edward McCreight and Nasrine Ghozali, who co-founded
Silver Tree, also worked at DKR Oasis. Both hedge funds started
last year in Hong Kong.