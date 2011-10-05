Agco to invest $55 mln to expand Brazil ops

* Additional capacity to address growing demand
* Company weighs building factory in Argentina
SAO PAULO Oct 5 Farm equipment maker Agco Corp
(AGCO.N) plans to invest around 100 million reais ($55 million)
to expand three of its four plants in Brazil through 2012, the
company's chief executive said on Wednesday.
The expansion should put the company in shape to address
growing demand for food and biofuels in the coming years, CEO
Martin Richenhagen told reporters.
About 65 million reais will be directed to Agco's
harvesters factory in the southernmost state of Rio Grande do
Sul. The remainder is going to another plant in the same state
and one in Sao Paulo.
Brazil is the world's top producer of coffee, cane, orange
juice and beef and the second largest of soybeans.
The country's output is expected to grow over the coming
years due to its availability of land and water, pushing up
sales of farm machinery.
The world's third-largest maker of agricultural equipment,
Agco is also weighing the construction of a factory in
Argentina to avoid the bureaucracy in exporting to the
neighboring country, said the senior vice-president for South
America, Andre Carioba.
"We are in advanced talks with the government to do
something there... We are still analyzing how (to invest in the
country)," Carioba said.
Argentina adopted earlier this year a system of
non-automatic authorizations to import farm machinery and has
not been granting permissions, according to the Brazilian
companies. Exports from Brazil have plummeted since then.
Agco announced on Tuesday it struck a deal to buy GSI
Holdings Corp for $940 million, moving into the grain storage
and livestock industries. [ID:nL3E7L31N2]
Agco's rival Deere & Co (DE.N), one of the world's biggest
heavy equipment producers, announced earlier this week it will
build two plants in Brazil to meet demand from construction and
infrastructure projects. [ID:nN1E7920H5]
($1 = 1.83 real)
(Reporting by Fabiola Gomes, Writing by Inae Riveras; Editing
by Marguerita Choy)