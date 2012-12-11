BRIEF-AGCO expects sales to increase 3 percent to 5 percent in 2013

Dec 11 AGCO Corp :
* Expects to develop 11 new tractors in 2013, upgrade 10
models, CEO says
* Plans to develop 3 new combines in 2013, upgrade 6 models,
CEO says
* Says capital expenditures will peak around $425 million in
2014
* Says considering paying out a dividend
* Says will limit any dvidend and buyback to u.s. cash flow
* Expects North American tractor market to be flat in 2013
* Expects South American tractor market to grow 5 percent to 10
percent in 2013
* Expects western European tractor market to be flat to down 5
percent in 2013
* Expects currency to have neutral affect on 2013 results
* Expects pricing to increase 2.5 percent to 3 percent in 2013
* Expects sales to increase 3 percent to 5 percent in 2013
* Expects 2013 EPS of $5.50 to $5.75; street expects 2013 EPS
of $5.56
* Says dividend decision likely to come at January board
meeting