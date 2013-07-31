UPDATE 2-Agco posts higher profit, raises full-year forecast

* Results top expectations
* Company raises full-year EPS forecast
* Shares rise in early trading
July 31 Agco Corp reported higher
quarterly earnings and raised its full-year forecast on
Wednesday, citing strong global sales of its tractors and
harvesters.
The company reported a second-quarter profit of $213.1
million, or $2.15 a share, up from $202.1 million, or $2.08 a
share, a year before.
Agco, which sells its products under the Massey Ferguson,
Fendt, Valtra and Agco brand names, said sales rose 13.3 percent
to $3 billion.
Analysts, on average, expected the Duluth, Georgia-based
company to earn $1.80 a share on sales of $2.83 billion,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Agco said it now expects to earn about $6.00 a share in
2013, up from a previous forecast of $5.50 to $5.70.
The company, which traces its roots back to the
Allis-Chalmers Manufacturing Co, whose bright orange tractors
were once a fixture of the rural American landscape, said the
sales increases came in all regions, including North America,
where the company - despite its history - has been struggling to
regain market share.
But the biggest gains came in South America, where sales
jumped 28 percent during the quarter, lifted by especially
strong demand in Brazil.
Agco said sales were up in Europe, too, despite the
continued effects of the debt crisis, as strong demand in
Germany and France helped offset continued weakness in southern
Europe, Britain and Finland.
Agco shares were up about 2.7 percent in early trading on
the New York Stock Exchange.