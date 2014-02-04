Agco profit jumps as demand from Europe rises

BRIEF-USG Corp announces launch of cash tender offer for $500 million principal amount of 7.75 pct senior notes due 2018
Feb 4 Farm machinery maker Agco Corp reported a 36 percent increase in quarterly profit as strong sales in Europe offset weakness in South America.
The maker of tractors, harvesters and other agricultural equipment said net income attributable to the company and its units rose to $139.3 million, or $1.40 per share, in the fourth quarter, from $102.5 million, or $1.04 per share, a year earlier.
Net sales rose 6 percent to $2.86 billion.
* American Airlines Group Inc - CEO W. Douglas Parke's 2016 total compensation was $11.1 million versus $11.4 million in 2015
* Giyani appoints Wajd Boubou as president Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: