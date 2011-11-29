New Issue-AGCO Corp sells $300 mln of notes

BRIEF-Altair appoints Harold Shipes as CEO
Feb 7 Altair Resources Inc * Altair appoints Harold Shipes as CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 29 AGCO Corp (AGCO.N) late on Monday sold
$300 million of notes in the 144a private placement market,
said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
J.P. Morgan was the sole bookrunning manager for the sale. BORROWER: AGCO CORP AMT $300 MLN COUPON 5.875 PCT MATURITY 12/1/2021 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 100.00 FIRST PAY 6/1/2012 MOODY'S Ba1 YIELD 5.875PCT SETTLEMENT 12/5/2011 S&P BBB-MINUS SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS
Feb 7 London-listed DCC Plc said it would buy retail petrol station network of ExxonMobil's Norwegian unit, Esso Norge AS, for 2.43 billion Norwegian crowns ($293.38 million).
Feb 7 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening higher 4 to 8 points, or as much as 0.1 percent, on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.09 percent ahead of the cash market open.