2011年 11月 29日 星期二

New Issue-AGCO Corp sells $300 mln of notes

  Nov 29 AGCO Corp (AGCO.N)  late on Monday sold
$300 million of notes in the 144a private placement market,
said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
 J.P. Morgan was the sole bookrunning manager for the sale.
BORROWER: AGCO CORP
AMT $300 MLN      COUPON 5.875 PCT     MATURITY   12/1/2021
TYPE NTS          ISS PRICE 100.00     FIRST PAY   6/1/2012
MOODY'S Ba1       YIELD 5.875PCT       SETTLEMENT 12/5/2011
S&P BBB-MINUS     SPREAD N/A           PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A          MORE THAN TREAS     MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

