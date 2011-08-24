UPDATE 1-Ageas hit by cost of Greece bailout in H1

* Insurance net profit including Greece bailout 111 mln eur

* Analysts had expected insurance net profit of 275 mln eur

* Takes 150 mln eur net impairment on results due to Greece

* Says expects 2011 inflows to be close to last year

BRUSSELS, Aug 24 Belgian-based insurer Ageas made less profit from its insurance operations than expected in the first half of the year due to an impairment for its Greek bond portfolio.

First-half net profit from its insurance operations was 111 million euros ($156.4 million), compared with 275 million expected by seven banks and brokerages polled by Reuters.

The company, made up of the insurance operation left over after Dutch-Belgian bank Fortis was broken up during the 2008 financial crisis, said this includes a 150 million euros net impairment charge related to its exposure to Greece.

Last month euro zone leaders agreed on a second rescue package for Greece which would include a contribution by private sector bondholders estimated to total as much as 50 billion euros ($72.4 billion) by mid-2014.

Europe's biggest insurer Allianz missed expectations earlier this month, hurt by a writedown on its Greek government debt, while Franco-Belgian bank Dexia SA posted its biggest ever quarterly loss hit by its contribution to a Greek rescue.

Overall Ageas' net loss, which reflects a host of issues relating to Fortis, was 59 million euros in the quarter, compared with an forecast profit of 48.4 million euros.

Stripping out the Greek impairment, Ageas, which operates as AG Insurance in Belgium and sells insurance for the supermarket group Tesco in Britain, said its insurance net profit rose 44 percent in the half as it benefited from an improvement in its non-life operations.

It said that for 2011 it expects inflows to be close to the level of last year.

Ageas said Deputy Chief Executive Bruno Colmant will leave the company and that it had appointed Christophe Boizard as chief financial officer, replacing Patrick Depovere, who is also leaving.

It also said it would start a share buy-back programme of its outstanding common stock for a maximum amount of up to 250 million euros. ($1=.7099 Euro)

