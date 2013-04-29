Ageas shares hit 3-year high after closing door on Fortis past

* Received over 1 bln euros from Belgian 'bad bank' sale
* Shares hit high of 28.18 euros, gain of 6.4 pct
* Still trading under book value
By Ben Deighton
BRUSSELS, April 29 Shares in Ageas
rose to their highest level in three years after the Belgian
insurer sold its stake in a bad bank to close the door on its
past as banking group Fortis.
Ageas, the insurance activities left over after the break up
of Fortis at the height of the financial crisis, has been dogged
by litigation and liabilities linked to its previous
incarnation.
It has now sold its share in a Fortis portfolio, which
included toxic assets, and received 1.04 billion euros ($1.35
billion) from U.S. private equity firm Lone Star and Credit
Suisse.
It also sold back a call option on shares in BNP Paribas
for 144 million euros to the Belgian state, and said
it would give shareholders a 1 euro per share dividend as a
result.
Ageas shares rose as much as 6.4 percent to 28.18 euros, a
three-year high, and were up 4.2 percent at 11.25 GMT. That put
it among the top gainers in the FTSEurofirst 300 index
of leading European stocks.
Danny Wittenberg, chief investment officer at Puilaetco
Dewaay Private Bankers, which holds just under 0.4 percent of
Ageas according to Reuters data, said Ageas can now be viewed as
a pure insurance investment.
"In having sold this, it starts with a clean sheet. It puts
the history of Fortis behind it definitively, with the exception
of a few litigations which are still running," he said.
However, Ageas still trades at less than its book value of
42.50 euros per share, according to StarMine SmartEstimate,
which gives greater weight to analysts with a stronger track
record.
This is because Ageas still faces 13 lawsuits and other
legal proceedings, which could result in future payments.
Ageas is also liable to pay Fortis Bank, now owned by BNP
Paribas, a quarterly amount related to hybrid equity-linked
securities, although it cut its exposure last year.
"That explains in part the undervaluation. The outcome of
court cases at first can take a lot of time before they get
solved. That's one thing. And a second thing is that it's hard
to put a value on it," said Marc Leemans, an analyst at Bank
Degroof in Brussels.
