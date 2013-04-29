Ageas shares hit 3-year high after closing door on Fortis past

* Received over 1 bln euros from Belgian 'bad bank' sale

* Shares hit high of 28.18 euros, gain of 6.4 pct

* Still trading under book value

By Ben Deighton

BRUSSELS, April 29 Shares in Ageas rose to their highest level in three years after the Belgian insurer sold its stake in a bad bank to close the door on its past as banking group Fortis.

Ageas, the insurance activities left over after the break up of Fortis at the height of the financial crisis, has been dogged by litigation and liabilities linked to its previous incarnation.

It has now sold its share in a Fortis portfolio, which included toxic assets, and received 1.04 billion euros ($1.35 billion) from U.S. private equity firm Lone Star and Credit Suisse.

It also sold back a call option on shares in BNP Paribas for 144 million euros to the Belgian state, and said it would give shareholders a 1 euro per share dividend as a result.

Ageas shares rose as much as 6.4 percent to 28.18 euros, a three-year high, and were up 4.2 percent at 11.25 GMT. That put it among the top gainers in the FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading European stocks.

Danny Wittenberg, chief investment officer at Puilaetco Dewaay Private Bankers, which holds just under 0.4 percent of Ageas according to Reuters data, said Ageas can now be viewed as a pure insurance investment.

"In having sold this, it starts with a clean sheet. It puts the history of Fortis behind it definitively, with the exception of a few litigations which are still running," he said.

However, Ageas still trades at less than its book value of 42.50 euros per share, according to StarMine SmartEstimate, which gives greater weight to analysts with a stronger track record.

This is because Ageas still faces 13 lawsuits and other legal proceedings, which could result in future payments.

Ageas is also liable to pay Fortis Bank, now owned by BNP Paribas, a quarterly amount related to hybrid equity-linked securities, although it cut its exposure last year.

"That explains in part the undervaluation. The outcome of court cases at first can take a lot of time before they get solved. That's one thing. And a second thing is that it's hard to put a value on it," said Marc Leemans, an analyst at Bank Degroof in Brussels. ($1 = 0.7676 euros) (Reporting By Ben Deighton; editing by Philip Blenkinsop and Louise Heavens)