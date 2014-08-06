BRIEF-Ageas SA says sells Ageas Protect to AIG for 181 mln stg

Aug 6 Ageas Sa

* Ageas sells life activities in UK

* To sell its 100% shareholding in Ageas Protect to AIG for a total consideration of 181 million pounds

* Transaction is expected to be completed by end of year.

* During first six months of 2014, business reported inflows reaching eur 64 million and a net profit of eur 1.2 million