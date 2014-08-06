BRIEF-Ageas SA says sells Ageas Protect to AIG for 181 mln stg

BRIEF-Teck says qtrly profit attributable to shareholders $0.99
* Expecting coal sales in Q2 of 2017 to be at least 6.8 million tonnes
Aug 6 Ageas Sa
* Ageas sells life activities in UK
* To sell its 100% shareholding in Ageas Protect to AIG for a total consideration of 181 million pounds
* Transaction is expected to be completed by end of year.
* During first six months of 2014, business reported inflows reaching eur 64 million and a net profit of eur 1.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Expecting coal sales in Q2 of 2017 to be at least 6.8 million tonnes
April 25 Canada's Teck Resources Ltd , North America's largest producer of steelmaking coal, reported lower-than-expected profit due to higher costs, lower production and sales volumes.
* Rocket Internet CEO says does not expect big M&A transactions, focusing on growth and path to profitability