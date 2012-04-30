REFILE-Oil pricing agencies propose self-regulatory code

LONDON, April 30 Oil price reporting agencies
Platts, Argus and ICIS have launched a draft price reporting
code to avoid conflicts of interest and ensure transparency,
moving to head off increased scrutiny proposed by international
regulators.
The proposal comes as the International Organisation of
Securities Comissions (IOSCO) decides whether to increase
oversight of the agencies, whose prices are used to settle
billions of dollars of deals in physical oil, the world's
biggest traded commodity.
The draft Price Reporting Code for Independent Price
Reporting Organisations (the IPRO Code) "provides for robust
monitoring and compliance", the companies said on Monday.
IOSCO, whose members regulate more than 95 percent of the
world's securities markets, said last month that oil price
reporting might be regulated in an attempt to prevent market
manipulation and increase transparency.
It asked for responses by March 30.
A top industry consultant, Liz Bossley, said earlier this
month that Platts, which is owned by McGraw-Hill has too
much power in the physical oil markets.
"Our efforts to develop and promote this code, along with
Argus and ICIS, reflect Platts' commitment to fostering
transparency, efficiency and integrity in the markets well into
the future," said Platts President Larry Neal in a statement.
The three companies are seeking comments from the industry.