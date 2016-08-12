版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 13日 星期六 05:14 BJT

Agfa Healthcare wins $768 mln U.S. defense contract -Pentagon

WASHINGTON Aug 12 Agfa Healthcare, a unit of Agfa Gevaert NV, has been awarded a $768 million contract for digital imaging network-picture archive communication systems, the Pentagon said on Friday. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walsh)

