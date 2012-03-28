UPDATE 2-AGF Management profit falls, sees net fund redemptions

* Profit down, in line with expectations
* Net mutual fund redemptions offset market gains
* Shares edge lower
March 28 Canadian fund manager AGF Management
Ltd's quarterly profit fell 11 percent, in line with
market expectations, as rising financial markets boosted mutual
fund assets but failed to offset another quarter of net
redemptions.
AGF said on Wednesday that earnings fell to C$26.1 million
($26.3 million), or 27 Canadian cents a share, in its first
quarter, ended Feb. 29, down from C$29.2 million, or 32 Canadian
cents a share, in the same period a year earlier.
Revenue fell 4 percent to C$155.5 million from the
year-before quarter and was down 3 percent sequentially although
continued cost controls helped mitigate the slide.
AGF, one of Canada's three big independent asset managers,
was hard hit by the 2008 global financial crisis and has
struggled to regain its footing. Its lineup of mutual funds has
not performed as well as those of competitors, contributing to
net redemptions in the quarter.
"The first quarter's earnings do little to assuage our
concern that (AGF) will continue to underperform its peers on
the back of lower net mutual fund sales," Barclays Bank analyst
John Aiken said in a report.
"(It is) notable that it still cannot generate positive
flows, even in the seasonally high RSP (retirement savings plan)
season. That said, it appears to be much more successful in its
institutional business, which has been reporting steady growth
and incremental mandate wins," he added.
Total assets under management fell 8.8 percent to C$47.8
billion from a year earlier but were up 3.9 percent quarter on
quarter to C$47.8 billion as gains in markets boosted
performance.
"With the strong rebound in North American equity markets,
coupled with the investments we have made in our asset
management platform, we feel AGF is well positioned to
experience positive momentum in its performance and continued
growth in our assets," Chief Executive Blake Goldring said in a
statement.
Amortization related to intangible assets added through
AGF's acquisition of Acuity Funds Ltd in February 2011 hurt
earnings by 4 Canadian cents a share.
Shares of AGF edged lower in early trade on the Toronto
Stock Exchange on Wednesday, down 3 Canadian cents at C$15.72 in
a broadly weaker market.