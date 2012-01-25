UPDATE 1-AGF Management Q4 profit falls 29 pct

Jan 25 Canadian wealth manager AGF
Management Ltd said fourth-quarter net income fell 29
percent, hurt by market volatility caused by the European debt
crisis.
For the fourth-quarter, the company earned C$21.9 million,
or 23 Canadian cents a share, compared with C$30.9 million, or
34 Canadian cents a share, a year ago.
Revenue increased slightly to C$157.8 million from C$155.9
million a year ago.
"The latter half of 2011 brought a return to global market
volatility and there are still challenges ahead for the asset
management industry," said Chief Executive Blake Goldring.
Shares of the company closed at C$16.89 on Tuesday on the
Toronto Stock Exchange.