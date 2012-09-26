UPDATE 1-AGF Management posts loss on lower managed assets

Sept 26 Canadian fund manager AGF Management Ltd
reported a quarterly loss on lower managed assets.
Total assets under management decreased 14.8 percent to
C$41.2 billion ($42.18 billion), as of Aug. 31.
The company recorded a loss of C$13.3 million, or 14
Canadian cents per share, for the third quarter, compared with a
profit of C$15.4 million, or 16 Canadian cents per share, a year
earlier.
June-August revenue fell 21 percent to C$119.8 million.
AGF Management completed the sale of AGF Trust to B2B Bank,
for C$421.6 million on Aug. 1.
The company also booked a restructuring charge of C$3.8
million due during the quarter to the sale.
Shares of the company closed at C$12.43 on the Toronto Stock
Exchange on Tuesday.