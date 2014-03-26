Canadian fund manager AGF's profit rises as expenses fall

March 26 Canadian fund manager AGF Management
Ltd reported a 10 percent rise in quarterly profit,
helped by lower expenses.
The company's net income from continuing operations rose to
C$17.1 million ($15.3 million), or 20 Canadian cents per share,
in the first quarter ended Feb. 28 from C$15.6 million, or 17
Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue from continuing operations fell about 5 percent to
C$116.9 million.
($1 = 1.12 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)