Canadian fund manager AGF's profit rises as expenses fall

March 26 Canadian fund manager AGF Management Ltd reported a 10 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by lower expenses.

The company's net income from continuing operations rose to C$17.1 million ($15.3 million), or 20 Canadian cents per share, in the first quarter ended Feb. 28 from C$15.6 million, or 17 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue from continuing operations fell about 5 percent to C$116.9 million. ($1 = 1.12 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)