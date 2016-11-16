Aggreko reviews N.America specialist equipment business as Q3 revenue falls

Nov 16 Temporary power provider Aggreko Plc
said it was reviewing the carrying value of its
specialist equipment business as further weakness in the North
American oil and gas market weighed on quarterly underlying
revenue.
The company said underlying revenue for the third quarter
ended Sept. 30 was 7 percent behind last year, citing lower
North American revenue due to ongoing weakness in upstream oil
and gas with further pricing pressure and a reduction in gas
volumes.
"Given this continued decline we are reviewing the carrying
value of specialist equipment for the oil and gas market,
notably our small gas generators," the company said in a
statement.
Aggreko, whose plants are used to supplement base-load
capacity, said it expected 2016 results to be broadly in-line
with current market expectations, with pre-exceptional pretax
profit of around 225 million pounds at current currency rates.
(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)