LPC: US investors push back on aggressive loan documentation

NEW YORK, March 11 US investors are pushing back
on some of the more aggressive features in leveraged loan credit
agreements that allow private equity-owned companies to increase
debt in a volatile economic environment.
Features that allow companies to boost the size of existing
loans by adding extra debt without consulting lenders are in the
firing line, as difficult market conditions give lenders an
excuse to roll back many of the borrower-friendly provisions
that have been introduced in the last few years.
Investors are now objecting to growing free-and-clear
incremental baskets that allow companies to add more debt over
time, after winning concessions on several other aggressive
features of loan documents after the US leveraged loan market
seized up in the fourth quarter of 2015.
They are having some success. Software maker Solera Holdings
was forced to remove a floating option to raise additional debt
for acquisitions or dividends in early March, after investors
demanded that the growing part of the free-and-clear basket was
removed as a condition of lending.
The baskets give private equity-owned companies flexibility
to make bolt-on acquisitions or pay dividends, which increase
leverage levels and can significantly increase the risk of
default in an economic or business downturn.
Newer performance-based incremental baskets are known as
'growers' and can increase if companies perform well.
In the floating option, the amount of additional debt is
tied to performance including earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), which grow and allow
companies to add more debt as EBITDA increases and are capped by
a ceiling. Earlier baskets allowed companies to add a fixed
amount of debt without asking lenders.
Investors are regaining the upper hand after months of
depressed oil and commodity prices and gyrating equity markets
have dented confidence and liquidity in the US leveraged loan
market and are becoming far more vocal about aggressive
documentation in an environment of declining credit quality.
Chipmaker ON Semiconductor decided not to include
performance-linked baskets in a US$2bn term loan backing its
purchase of Fairchild Semiconductor, which is currently in the
market, and opted for a fixed option for future incremental term
loans instead.
Investors have also won concessions on other fronts,
including removing most favored nation sunset clauses, which
allow companies to sweeten pricing on existing term loans if any
new debt is issued with more favourable terms, and extending
call protection on newly syndicated term loans.
(Editing By Tessa Walsh and Michelle Sierra)