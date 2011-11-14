UPDATE 1-Ag Growth Q3 profit falls on drier harvest, low crop yields

BRIEF-Tetra Bio-Pharma, Intelgenx sign ageement to develop and commercialize a dronabinol XL tablet
* Tetra Bio-Pharma and Intelgenx announce the signing of a term sheet for the development and commercialization of a dronabinol XL tablet
Nov 14 Canada's Ag Growth International Inc posted a fall in third-quarter profit as an unusually dry harvest hurt demand for its portable grain handling equipment.
July-September profit fell to C$4.6 million, or 36 Canadian cents a share, from C$15.2 million, or C$1.12 a share, a year earlier.
Sales fell 6 percent to C$81.8 million.
"Sales of portable grain handling, aeration and temporary storage equipment were negatively impacted by a fast and dry harvest in western Canada and an unusual growing season and reduced crop yields in the United States," Chief Executive Gary Anderson said in a statement.
Shares of the Winnipeg-based company closed at C$30.75 on Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Aftab Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
Feb 9 Coca-Cola Co forecast a drop in full-year adjusted profit, hurt by higher costs for refranchising its bottling operations in North America.
* Perpetual increases proved plus probable reserves value by 12 pct and announces partial repayment and extension of financing arrangement