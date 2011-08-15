UPDATE 1-Agilent Q3 profit beats Street

(Follows alerts)

Aug 15 Electronics testing equipment maker Agilent Technologies Inc posted quarterly profit ahead of the market expectations helped by a 13 percent jump in orders, but forecast a fourth-quarter largely below analysts' average estimates.

Agilent, which supplies tools to measure voltage variation, analyze chemical compounds and vacuum pumps among other things, forecast fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of 79-81 cents a share, on revenue of $1.74-$1.76 billion.

Analysts, on average, were expecting fourth-quarter earnings of 81 cents a share, excluding items, on revenue of $1.76 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the third quarter, the company posted a net income of $330 million, or 92 cents a share, up from $205 million, or 58 cents a share, last year.

Excluding special items, it earned 77 cents per share.

Revenue rose 22 percent to $1.69 billion.

Analysts, on average, had expected the company to earn 73 cents a share, on revenue of $1.66 billion.

Shares of the Santa Clara, California-based company were down 1.6 percent in trading after the bell. They had closed at $37.50 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)