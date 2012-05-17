UPDATE 3-Agilent to buy Denmark's Dako for $2.2 bln

* Deal expected to close in 2 months
* Agilent says deal to immediately add to adj earnings
* Shares up 2 pct
By Esha Dey and Supantha Mukherjee
May 17 Agilent Technologies Inc will buy
Danish cancer diagnostics company Dako from Sweden-based private
equity group EQT for $2.2 billion in its biggest ever deal, to
expand into the high-growth medical diagnostics market.
The electronics testing equipment maker, carved out of
Hewlett-Packard Co in 1999, has been growing its
presence in diagnostics, including through its $1.5 billion
takeover of bioanalytical firm Varian Inc in 2009.
"Agilent's strategy in acquiring Dako is about strengthening
the company's presence in life science and about revenue
growth," said Bill Sullivan, Agilent's chief executive officer.
The company's life sciences business brought in about a
third of its 2011 revenue of $5.58 billion.
"They paid a high (price) for Dako, but that is usual for
the sector," Longbow Research analyst Mark Douglass told
Reuters.
Dako, a provider of reagents and instruments for cancer
diagnosis to pathology laboratories, sells its products in more
than 100 countries and had 2010 annual revenue of about $340
million.
"Although, the valuation looks steep, strategically this
deal could make sense as Dako is considered an attractive asset
in tissue diagnostics," Cowen analyst Doug Schenkel wrote in a
note.
Agilent expects Dako to generate sales $373 million in
fiscal 2013, it said on a conference call. Agilent plans to
report Dako sales as a separate segment.
The medical device industry, and diagnostics in particular,
has seen several deals already this year. Last month, device
maker Hologic Inc said it would buy diagnostic test
firm Gen-Probe Inc for $3.75 billion in cash.
Another potential deal involves cancer drugmaker Roche's
pursuit of U.S. gene sequencing firm Illumina.
OFFSHORE CASH
The Dako deal, expected to close in two months, will
immediately add to Agilent's adjusted earnings. It is expected
to add 35 cents a share to fiscal 2013 adjusted earnings.
Agilent, known for its tools to measure voltage variation,
analyze chemical compounds and vacuum pumps, plans to fund the
deal from its offshore cash.
The company's desire to use overseas cash, which helps save
taxes, could have caused Agilent to overpay, Wells Fargo
Securities analyst Tim Evans said.
The U.S. government taxes U.S. businesses on income earned
abroad, but allows them to defer taxes on the money until it is
brought back to country. As a result, some American corporations
like to keep money offshore, particularly when increasing
investment overseas.
The company, which acquired 6 companies in 2011, may still
be looking to buy more businesses.
Agilent will still have a lot of cash after the Dako buy and
might want to spend it on acquisitions, Longbow's Douglass said.
Most of Agilent's large cash position of about $4 billion
resides overseas, Baird analyst Richard Eastman said.
Shares of Agilent, which has a market value of $14 billion,
were up 1 percent to $40.16 on Thursday on the New York Stock
Exchange.