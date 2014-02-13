Agilent Tech cuts full-year adj profit forecast

Feb 13 Agilent Technologies Inc cut its full-year adjusted profit forecast, citing lower revenue from its electronic measurement business due to "challenges" in the aerospace and defense market.

Shares of Agilent fell 7 percent in extended trading.

The company said it expected adjusted earnings of $2.96 to $3.16 per share for the full year 2014.

It had earlier forecast $3.03 to $3.33 per share.

Analysts were expecting the company to earn $3.19, excluding items, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Agilent shares closed at $60.08 on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday.