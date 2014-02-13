Agilent Tech cuts full-year adj profit forecast

Feb 13 Agilent Technologies Inc cut its
full-year adjusted profit forecast, citing lower revenue from
its electronic measurement business due to "challenges" in the
aerospace and defense market.
Shares of Agilent fell 7 percent in extended trading.
The company said it expected adjusted earnings of $2.96 to
$3.16 per share for the full year 2014.
It had earlier forecast $3.03 to $3.33 per share.
Analysts were expecting the company to earn $3.19, excluding
items, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Agilent shares closed at $60.08 on the New York Stock
Exchange on Thursday.