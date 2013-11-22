版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 22日 星期五 22:11 BJT

BRIEF-Agilent Technologies increases quarterly dividend by 10 pct

Nov 22 Agilent Technologies Inc : * Authorizes new share repurchase program and increases quarterly dividend by

10 percent * Increases quarterly dividend by 10 percent to $0.132 per share * Board authorized new share repurchase program, effective upon conclusion of

co's existing $1 billion repurchase program * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐