Agios leukemia drug demonstrates impressive response rate-study

| June 12
June 12 Forty percent of patients, most with a
particularly aggressive form of leukemia, responded to an
experimental Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc drug, including
several who experienced complete remission, according to data
presented at a medical meeting on Friday.
New data from the ongoing Phase I clinical trial appears to
confirm the early promise seen with the Agios drug, AG-221.
Patients in the study either had the aggressive bone marrow
cancer acute myelogenous leukemia (AML), or the pre-leukemic
blood disorder myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS).
Among 63 patients who responded to the treatment out of 158
who were evaluated, 26, or 16 percent, had no sign of cancer in
the bone marrow and a return to normal blood cell counts.
Another three patients were in remission without recovery of
normal platelet count, while 16 more had also cleared leukemia
from bone marrow without full restoration of other types of
blood cells, such as infection-fighting neutrophils.
Forty percent response "is remarkably exciting in this kind
of patient population," said Dr. Eytan Stein, from Memorial
Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York, who presented the
data at the European Hematology Association meeting in Vienna.
Patients with advanced AML typically have a response rate of
under 10 percent, Stein explained. "This drug appears to be
transformative for patients who receive it."
In addition to complete remission categories, 18 patients
experienced partial remission, defined as at least a 50 percent
reduction in leukemia cells with normal platelets and
neutrophils.
"If you normalize someone's platelet count and give someone
an immune system with this drug that works to transform leukemia
cells into healthy adult infection-fighting cells, then you have
really done the patient tremendous good," Stein said.
Of the 14 MDS patients in the trial, half had some form of
complete remission.
Three quarters of those who responded to AG-221 have been on
the drug for at least 6 months, the longest for nearly 16
months, Stein said. Overall survival data was not available.
The safety profile of AG-221 appears to be similar to what
was seen earlier in the study with fewer patients. Serious
adverse side effects possibly related to the drug were reported
in 27 patients.
"There has been no hint of any new safety concerns that I
have seen in the data or the patients that I have treated in the
trial," Stein said.
Agios and partner Celgene Corp are planning a large
Phase III AML study of AG-221.
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by James Dalgleish)