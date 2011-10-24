版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 10月 24日 星期一 11:47 BJT

United Tech likely to buy Indian fire safety co - report

MUMBAI Oct 24 Diversified U.S. manufacturer United Technologies Corp is likely to acquire Agnice Fire Protection for 3.5 billion rupees ($70 million) to boost its building management business in India, the Times of India reported on Monday.

The deal with Chennai-based Agnice, which provides fire protection services to large commercial and residential buildings, oil and gas industry and power plants, is in an advanced stage, the paper said, quoting unnamed sources.

The deal is part of United Technologies' plan to accelerate India revenues to $2.5 billion by 2015, from $500 million now, the paper said.

The American firm already has a strong presence in India through its Carrier air conditioners and Otis elevators.

United Technologies and Agnice officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

($1 = 49.9 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐