Agnico hires former Barrick Gold CFO Ammar Al-Joundi as president

March 19 Canadian gold producer Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd said it appointed Ammar Al-Joundi, former chief financial officer of Barrick Gold Corp , president as it grooms him as a potential chief executive.

Al-Joundi was Agnico's CFO for about two years until June 2012 when he joined Barrick.

Barrick named Shaun Usmar, a mining industry veteran and the former finance head of Xstrata Nickel, as chief financial officer designate in November.

Barrick, the world's biggest gold miner, has been undergoing a management shuffle since April 2014 when John Thornton took over as executive chairman.

Prior to joining Agnico in September 2010, Al-Joundi spent 11 years at Barrick in various senior financial positions.

In his new role at Agnico, effective April 6, Al-Joundi will report to Chief Executive Officer Sean Boyd, the company said on Thursday.

The company also announced the appointments of Dominique Girard as vice president technical services and Nunavut Operations, Carol Plummer as vice president project development, USA & Latin America and Michel Julien as vice president environment.

The company also promoted Michael Timmins to vice president, corporate development. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru. Editing by Andre Grenon)