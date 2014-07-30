Miner Agnico Eagle turns profit as production rises

July 30 Canadian gold producer Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd reported a second-quarter profit on Wednesday compared with a year earlier loss, as gold production jumped from a year earlier and costs improved.

Agnico reported earnings of $37.7 million, or 20 cents a share, compared with a loss of $24.4 million, or 14 cents, a year earlier. Revenue rose to $437.8 million from $336.4 million. (Reporting by Allison Martell in Toronto)