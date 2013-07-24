Agnico-Eagle reports loss, reviews business amid weak gold price

TORONTO, July 24 Gold miner Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd reported a net loss on Wednesday, hurt in part by a maintenance shutdown, and said it is "reviewing all aspects" of its business in light of the recent drop in gold prices.

Agnico's net loss for the second quarter was $24.4 million, or 14 cents a share, compared with net income of $43.3 million, or 25 cents, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $336.4 million from $459.6 million.