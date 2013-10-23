版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 10月 24日 星期四

Agnico Eagle third-quarter profit falls 56 percent

Oct 23 Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd reported a 56 percent decline in third-quarter profit on Wednesday due to lower realized metal prices as well as a maintenance shutdown at its Kittila mine in Finland.

The gold miner's net income was $47.3 million, or 27 cents a share, compared with $106.3 million, or 62 cents a share, in the year-ago period.
