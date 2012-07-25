BRIEF-Eestor Corporation reports Qtrly loss per share C$0.01
* Eestor corporation reports fiscal first quarter 2017 results
July 25 Canada's Agnico-Eagle Mines Ltd said on Wednesday its second-quarter net income fell 37 percent due to higher costs.
The mid-tier gold miner earned $43.3 million, or 25 cents a share in the quarter ended June 30. That compared with $68.8 million, or 40 cents, a year earlier.
Excluding one-time items, earnings came in at $68.9 million, or 40 cents a share.
Revenue rose to $459.6 million from $433.7 million.
* Eestor corporation reports fiscal first quarter 2017 results
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, March 1 Exxon Mobil Corp, the world's largest publicly traded oil producer, sought to reassure anxious investors on Wednesday about its growth potential, highlighting both short- and long-term projects executives said should continue to help fund the 106-year-old dividend.