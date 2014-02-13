Gold miner Agnico-Eagle's results beat estimates

Feb 12 Agnico-Eagle Mines Ltd reported
better-than-expected fourth-quarter results as total gold
production increased about 36 percent.
The company reported a net loss of $453.3 million, or 2.61
cents per share, in the three months ended December compared
with a profit of $82.8 million, or 48 cents per share, a year
earlier.
Agnico-Eagle recorded a non-cash after tax impairment of
$436.3 million during the quarter due to impairment tests at its
mines.
Excluding items, adjusted net income for the quarter was
$44.2 million, or 25 cents per share.
Revenue from mining operations fell to $437.2 million from
$449.4 million a year earlier.
Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 19 cents per
share on revenue of $394.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.