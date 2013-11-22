版本:
BRIEF- Agree Realty says offering 1.7 mln common shares

Nov 22 Agree Realty Corp : * Announces pricing of public offering of 1,650,000 shares of common stock * Says offering 1.7 million common shares for total estimated gross proceeds of

approximately $49.2 million * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
