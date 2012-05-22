Deutsche agri-fund eyes undervalued supply chain

* Equity fund sees low value put on assets like grain silos

* Sees logic to Glencore premium in Viterra bid

* Says global food supply tensions unresolved

By Gus Trompiz

PARIS, May 22 Physical assets like grain silos are undervalued by equity analysts, giving further reason to invest in agribusiness firms exposed to rising global food demand, the head of a Deutsche Bank fund said on Tuesday.

The planned multi-billion-dollar acquisition of Viterra , Canada's largest grain handler, by commodities trader Glencore has highlighted growth in international food markets and could spur further consolidation.

Glencore's offer, which represented a 48 percent premium on Viterra's share price prior to the talks, showed an understanding of the value of such food chain players, said Ralf Oberbahnscheidt, manager of Deutsche Bank's DWS Invest Global Agribusiness fund.

"Our research suggests interesting book value in these companies that is not taken into account by Wall Street analysts," he told reporters.

"There are a lot of hard assets involved and not a lot of people have valued them," he added, citing infrastructure like silos, railcars and ports.

DWS Invest Global Agribusiness is an equities-only fund that manages close to $4 billion in assets, typically investing at any time in around 80 companies spanning the food chain.

The biggest components in its portfolio as of the end of April were agribusiness group Bunge, the world's largest soybean processor, and fertiliser firm Mosaic, with the companies each representing 7 percent of the fund.

It has also invested in Viterra, Oberbahnscheidt said, although the firm was not in its top 10 companies that account for almost half of the fund's volume.

A recent sell-off in equity markets on economic fears, which led global share prices to give up all their gains from earlier this year, had also created opportunities for a fund investing in a food sector with strong fundamentals, he said.

The underlying investment case for food and agriculture remained undiminished, with the world still to face up the task of meeting surging demand from a larger and more affluent world population, he said.

"I think prices could go even higher," he said of food commodity markets. "We didn't solve the food question."