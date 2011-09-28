C.Agricole eyes business closures to cut debt

PARIS, Sept 28 Credit Agricole ,
France's third-biggest listed bank, is to cut its corporate and
investment bank balance sheet, including the closure of some
businesses, in a bid to slash overall group debt and funding
requirements in a volatile market environment.
The bank aims to cut its structural debt by 50 billion euros
($68.2 billion) by end-2012, which includes cutting short-term
debt by 26 percent, or 45 billion euros, the bank said in a
presentation posted on its website on Wednesday.
"In (CIB), the ongoing financing requirement will be cut by
?15-18bn with the gradual discontinuation of some businesses
following a review, a scheduled reduction in structured
financing, commercial banking and capital markets activities and
the closure of non-strategic international operations," the
group said in a press release.
Credit Agricole added it was targeting a core Tier 1 ratio
of 9 percent in 2013. Back in March the group had said it was
targeting a core Tier 1 ratio of over 8.75 percent at end-2014.
($1 = 0.733 Euros)
(Reporting By Lionel Laurent)