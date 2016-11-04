Chinese bank to pay NY $215 mln for anti-money laundering violations

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 4 Agricultural Bank of China Ltd will pay a $215 million penalty for violating New York's anti-money laundering laws, the state's financial regulator said on Friday.
Bank officials engaged in "intentional wrongdoing," including masking suspicious transactions at the New York branch, the New York State Department of Financial Services said. The bank also "silenced" the branch's chief compliance officer, the regulator said.
The bank, in a consent order with the regulator, agreed to put in an independent monitor to address "serious deficiencies," the regulator said. (Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.