AgBank fine shows China banks still flunking compliance test

By Matthew Miller
BEIJING, Nov 7 Last week's $215 million fine for
Agricultural Bank of China Ltd (AgBank),
the third big Chinese bank disciplined by U.S. regulators in 16
months, shows Chinese lenders still falling short in their
compliance duties.
As Chinese companies have expanded overseas, the country's
lenders, led by its big state-owned banks, have followed their
customers, pushing their offshore loans to nearly $1 trillion at
the end of 2015, up from more than $600 billion in 2010,
according to the International Monetary Fund.
That has exposed them to increasing scrutiny by overseas
regulators trying to root out weaknesses that allow organised
criminals and terrorist organisations to launder money.
In a consent order published on Friday, New York's
Department of Financial Services (DFS) said AgBank, China's
third-biggest lender, violated anti-money-laundering (AML) laws
by deliberately obscuring potentially suspicious transactions
and silencing its compliance officer.
It is not the first Chinese financial institution to find
itself in the crosshairs of U.S. regulators.
Bank of China Ltd agreed with the U.S.
Treasury Department in December to improve its AML procedures,
and a few months earlier the U.S. Federal Reserve issued an
enforcement action against China Construction Bank Corp
for similar issues.
"Chinese banks don't understand that by having a footprint
in the United States they have to comply with U.S. regulations,"
said Philippa Allen, CEO of Hong Kong compliance consultancy
ComplianceAsia.
"Even though they are often operating globally, these banks
still tend to think of themselves as being Chinese, subject to
Chinese rules."
They have also been keeping prosecutors busy in Europe.
Six Industrial and Commercial Bank of China
bankers were arrested in Spain in February, suspected
of facilitating money laundering and fraud.
The bank has said it implemented AML regulations and
operated within the law.
In Italy, prosecutors are preparing to bring Bank of China
and its officials to preliminary hearings after a
money-laundering investigation involving billions of euros
allegedly smuggled back into China.
BoC has denied any wrongdoing.
Global Financial Integrity, a Washington-based watchdog,
estimated that from 2004 to 2013 China was the world's biggest
source of illicit outflows, accounting for about 28 percent of
the $4.885 trillion in illicit funds moving from the 10 biggest
source economies.
"Anti-money laundering and know-your-customer oversight at
Chinese banks is not taken as seriously as it should be," said
Fraser Howie, an independent China market analyst and co-author
of the book "Red Capitalism".
"The nature of Chinese business is often opaque in the best
of times, so you have opaque businesses dealing with poorly
supervised banks," Howie said.
Earlier this year China's own banking regulator warned its
commercial banks to strengthen risk controls in their overseas
branches, including making adequate checks of borrowers.
AGBANK FAILINGS
In Friday's consent order, AgBank has agreed to install an
independent monitor to review compliance for at least two years,
signalling it is unlikely to open more branches or undertake new
business in the United States during that time.
The DFS "found credible evidence of wrongdoing" and "serious
and persistent compliance failures" during its examinations in
2014, 2015 and 2016, the order said.
AgBank declined to comment.
In September, the U.S. Federal Reserve also ordered AgBank's
New York branch to improve its AML safeguards, giving the lender
60 days to draw up a comprehensive plan.
AgBank, which also operates branches in Frankfurt, Sydney,
Tokyo and Seoul, obtained its New York licence in 2012 and holds
about $9.5 billion in assets at the branch, according to the
consent order. It is AgBank's only U.S. branch.
The branch's core business remained helping mainland clients
that are "going global", Zhang Jian, head of the branch's
business department, told China Business News in August.
Among the findings in the consent order, AgBank failed to
investigate unusually large round-number dollar transfers
between Chinese trading companies and Russian lumber companies,
payments from Yemen to Chinese firms in Zhejiang province, and
from companies in the United Arab Emirates.
AgBank also failed to adequately monitor transactions
remitted by a Turkish Bank customer for its Afghan Bank client,
which was known by the U.S. Treasury Department for its links to
a network associated with narcotics traffickers and illicit cash
flows.
Invoices obtained by compliance personnel to investigate
potentially suspicious transactions involving China and Russia
appeared to be counterfeit or falsified, the order said.
Other documents suggested U.S. dollar trade with Iranian
counterparties, including a sanctioned Iranian party.
Many dollar-denominated transactions using the SWIFT wire
messaging system contained numeric codes that prevented AgBank
compliance officials and regulators from properly screening the
transactions or parties involved.
When the chief compliance officer (CCO) shared those
concerns with bank officials and the Fed, the bank moved "to
improperly curtail the CCO's independence", the consent order
said.
The branch CCO at the time, Natasha Taft, filed an $8
million whistleblower and gender discrimination suit that was
settled in September. Taft did not return requests for comment.
(Reporting By Matthew Miller in BEIJING; Additional reporting
by Michelle Price in HONG KONG and Engen Tham in SHANGHAI;
Editing by Will Waterman)