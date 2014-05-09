Dow making limited rollout of new Enlist GMO corn in Canada

May 9 Dow AgroSciences, a unit of Dow Chemical
, said Friday it would start a "limited commercial
introduction" in Canada of a new genetically engineered corn
that tolerates a new herbicide developed by Dow that U.S.
regulators are still examining.
Dow said the new corn will be offered to only certain
Canadian farmers under tight controls, with full
commercialization planned for 2015 after all needed import
approvals are in place. Planting starts next week, Dow said. Any
harvested corn must be kept on the farm, Dow said.
"It's hands on in a real field setting," said Dow
spokeswoman Kenda Resler-Friend.
Canadian regulators approved the Enlist genetic trait for
corn and soybeans in 2012 and the Enlist Duo herbicide was
approved in 2013. The two products are designed to be used
together, as the biotech corn is able to withstand sprays of the
Enlist Duo herbicide, making it easier for farmers to kill
weeds, according to Dow.
Enlist crops and the herbicide are still under consideration
by U.S. regulators. Critics of the technology have called on
U.S. regulators to deny Dow's applications for approval, saying
Enlist will harm the environment and worsen weed resistance
problems.
But both the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the
U.S. Department of Agriculture have said they are planning on
granting approvals.
Dow hopes to commercialize what it calls the Enlist Weed
Control System in the United States next year. The company says
the products are designed to help combat the millions of acres
of farmland that have become choked with weeds resistant to
glyphosate, the chief ingredient in the popular Roundup
herbicide sold by Dow rival Monsanto Co..
Enlist Duo herbicide contains a combination of the
herbicides 2,4-D and glyphosate, and has been formulated to
reduce drift and volatization, characteristics that should make
the new formulation less likely to accidentally harm neighboring
fields, Dow said.
Dow officials have said Enlist corn and soybeans should be
on the U.S. market by 2015. Enlist cotton should follow them at
some point in the future, they added.
(Reporting by Carey Gillam; editing by Andrew Hay)