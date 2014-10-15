版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 10月 16日 星期四 00:00 BJT

EPA grants limited approval for Dow's herbicide for GMO soy, corn

Oct 15 The Environmental Protection Agency on Wednesday gave final approval to a new herbicide developed by Dow AgroSciences that has faced broad opposition, ordering a series of restrictions to address potential environmental and health hazards.

EPA said that it was applying "first-time ever restrictions" to its approval of the new herbicide, called Enlist Duo, which is designed to be used with new genetically modified crops developed by Dow AgroSciences, a unit of Dow Chemical. (Reporting By Carey Gillam in Kansas City, Mo.; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
