UPDATE 1-Dow AgroSciences limits sales of GMO soy, corn on China worries

(New throughout, adds details and byline)
By Carey Gillam
Nov 12 Dow AgroSciences said on Wednesday it
will restrict sales of its new genetically modified corn and
soybeans to prevent them from entering U.S. domestic or
international grain marketing channels as it awaits import
approval from China.
The move by the agricultural unit of Dow Chemical Co
is aimed at avoiding the type of market turmoil that hit Sygenta
AG and the U.S. grain industry when Syngenta
commercialized its own GMO corn without waiting for import
approval from China.
Paul Bertels, vice president of production and utilization
at the National Corn Growers Association, applauded the move.
"It keeps American farmers competitive and provides access
to new technology while respecting global grain markets," he
said in a statement.
China has rejected more than 1 million tonnes of U.S. corn
over the last year that contained traces of the Syngenta corn
called Agrisure Viptera, and several U.S. grain industry players
have sued Sygnenta over losses from the lost sales.
Earlier this year, the National Grain & Feed Association
estimated that U.S. farmers had lost more than $1 billion
because of trade disruptions linked to the rejections.
Dow officials have been eager to get their new corn and
soybean seed, dubbed Enlist, into the marketplace. The crops are
genetically altered to withstand a new herbicide developed by
Dow called Enlist Duo.
But the company said Wednesday it has decided to sell the
new corn only under strict conditions that include requirements
that the harvested corn be fed to livestock on the farm and not
sold. Dow said farmers who grow Enlist corn must maintain
isolation areas around their fields to avoid contaminating other
crops, and third-party audits will be conducted to make sure the
restrictions are enforced.
The company's new Enlist soybeans will only be offered to
farmers as part of a non-commercial program that lets a small
number of farmers try out the new seeds. Dow will manage the
seed production, including storage and handling after harvest.
Dow received final U.S. approval of the combination of
Enlist crops and Enlist Duo herbicide this fall after numerous
delays. It has estimated the market opportunity for the product
line at $1 billion.
The company has been awaiting Chinese import approval for
roughly two years, and has no certainty when approval might be
granted.
(Reporting by Carey Gillam in Kansas City. Editing by Andre
Grenon and David Gregorio)