EPA expands areas of approved use for Dow's Enlist Duo herbicide

April 1 The Environmental Protection Agency on
Wednesday more than doubled the number of U.S. states where Dow
AgroSciences' controversial new herbicide can be used.
The EPA approved Enlist Duo on Oct. 15 with a series of
restrictions aimed at addressing potential environmental and
health hazards. At that time it said the herbicide could be used
in six states - Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Ohio, South Dakota and
Wisconsin.
The regulatory agency added nine more on Wednesday, all key
farming states: Arkansas, Kansas, Louisiana, Minnesota,
Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota and Oklahoma.
Enlist Duo was developed by Dow AgroSciences, a unit of Dow
Chemical, as an answer to severe weed resistance
problems that are limiting crop production around the country.
More than 84 million acres of farmland are infested with
glyphosate-resistant weeds, and the problem continues to climb
each year, Dow's U.S. crop protection commercial leader, Susanne
Wasson, said in a statement.
Enlist Duo is designed to be used with genetically
engineered corn and soybeans, which have been altered to
tolerate being sprayed with Enlist Duo. The specialty crops and
the herbicide are to be sold as a branded "Enlist Weed Control
System."
Like the popular Roundup Ready system developed by rival
Monsanto Co, farmers who plant Enlist crops can spray
over the crops in their fields with Enlist herbicide and kill
weeds but not the crops.
Enlist Duo combines an herbicide component known as 2,4-D
with glyphosate, the active ingredient in Monsanto's Roundup.
The EPA is currently evaluating a weed resistance
management plan for glyphosate as well.
A coalition of U.S. farmer and environmental groups filed a
lawsuit in October seeking to overturn the EPA's approval of
Enlist Duo, claiming the EPA did not adequately analyze the
impact of 2,4-D.
