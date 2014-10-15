EPA approval of Dow herbicide violates law, critics charge

Oct 15 U.S. regulatory approval granted
Wednesday to Dow AgroSciences' new herbicide to be used with new
genetically modified crops, outraged critics who say the
approval violates environmental law and will create a host of
problems for people and animals.
The Environmental Protection Agency gave final approval on
Wednesday to Dow's Enlist Duo herbicide developed to be used
with Dow's Enlist GMO corn and soybeans. [ID: L2N0S51LR]
In announcing the decision, EPA said it had thoroughly
evaluated the risks, including those for endangered species,
that come with what is expected to be a large increase in the
use of the chemical agent 2,4-D, which is an active ingredient
of Enlist Duo.
But EarthJustice, and other pesticide, farm and consumer
groups said the approval falls short of requirements under at
least two federal laws, including the Endangered Species Act,
and could face a legal challenge.
"EPA has not followed the law," said Greg Loarie, an
attorney with Earthjustice, a non-profit environmental law
organization that is evaluating legal action to try to stop the
commercialization of Enlist Duo.
"In their view, a massive increase in the use of 2,4-D will
have no impact on endangered species. They are supposed to
consult with U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. They did not."
Loarie said EPA also failed to fully follow the Federal
Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA) by ensuring
that pesticides will not have an "unreasonable adverse impact"
on human health or the environment.
"This is a decision that is really momentous," said Loarie.
"It is a huge threat."
EPA officials had no immediate comment on how they had
evaluated risks to endangered species or if they complied with
FIFRA. But the agency said in announcing the decision that a
host of restrictions it was placing on use of the herbicide
would protect people and animals, including endangered species.
The herbicide was developed by Dow, a unit of Dow Chemical
, to help farmers with severe weed problems hurting U.S.
crop production. Many weeds have become resistant to
glyphosate-based Roundup herbicide, developed by Dow rival
Monsanto Co. and used widely by cotton, corn and soybean
farmers.
Last month, the U.S. Department of Agriculture gave final
approval to Dow's Enlist corn and soybeans, which the company
engineered to tolerate being sprayed with Enlist Duo herbicide.
Farmers who plant Enlist crops can spray their fields with
Enlist herbicide, killing weeds but not the crops.
Dow has said years of research show the new herbicide is
safe.
But over the last several months, thousands of comments have
poured into EPA urging denial of Enlist Duo, including warnings
from a group of physicians and scientists who said 2,4-D can be
linked to health problems that include suppressed immune
function and greater risk of Parkinson's disease.
The USDA has estimated that the use of 2,4-D will triple by
2020, compared to current usage.
