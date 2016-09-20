U.S. lawmakers skeptical of ag chemical, seed merger wave

| WASHINGTON, Sept 20
WASHINGTON, Sept 20 U.S. lawmakers expressed
concern on Tuesday over a wave of mergers among companies that
sell farmers their seeds, herbicides and insecticides, worrying
that the deals could lead to higher prices and less innovation
at a time of dropping farm incomes.
Senator Richard Blumenthal, a Democrat from Connecticut,
said the proposed mergers of Dow and DuPont, Bayer and Monsanto
and Syngenta and ChemChina had potential consequences which were
"troubling, in fact alarming."
Executives at the five companies defended their mergers at a
hearing of the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee but Blumenthal
was one of several senators who were unconvinced.
"The stakes are very high here. I am worried about
consolidation in this area of our economy and other areas as
well," said Blumenthal, pressing executives from Bayer and
Monsanto to acknowledge that their herbicides Liberty and
Roundup, respectively, were competitors.
"They are competitors, yes," said Bayer President and CEO
Jim Blome, who noted that the main ingredient in Monsanto's
Roundup was generic. He said this meant merging the two
companies would not reduce competition.
The merger spree began in December, when chemical titans
DuPont and Dow Chemical Co agreed to an all-stock
merger valued at $130 billion at the time, a first step toward
breaking up into three separate businesses.
Next was ChemChina's $43 billion takeover of Swiss
pesticides and seeds group Syngenta in February. That
deal won approval from a U.S. national security panel in August.
In September, two of the three big fertilizer companies,
Potash Corp of Saskatchewan Inc and Agrium Inc
said they would merge and German drug and crop chemical maker
Bayer clinched a $66 billion takeover of U.S. seeds company
Monsanto.
Iowa Republican Senator Charles Grassley, committee chair
and a farmer, was one of several lawmakers who worried the deals
would slow the rate of improvement in seeds and pest control for
farmers.
"I'm concerned that further consolidation will diminish
critical research and development initiatives which drive
innovation," he said.
The five companies sought to allay that concern and reassure
lawmakers that they would keep licensing new types of seeds to
smaller companies.
"Especially in agriculture, innovation is a requirement not
a choice," responded James Collins, an executive vice president
at DuPont.
"This transaction will increase competition in seeds and
traits," he said, noting that DuPont's strength is in seeds and
Dow's in agricultural chemicals. "We will be a more effective
competitor."
Asked about cross-licensing of new seeds, Bayer's Blome said
Bayer had "no plans to discontinue that."
(Additional reporting by PJ Huffstutter; Editing by David
Gregorio)