Agricultural merger mania fuels fears among small seed sellers

CHICAGO, Sept 26 The U.S. Justice Department is
looking into concerns that global consolidation among major seed
and agricultural chemical companies may squeeze supplies of the
building blocks for widely used genetically modified seeds, a
farm group told Reuters.
The department has asked the American Soybean Association
for details about how small and independent seed companies
license seed traits from developers, said Steve Censky, chief
executive of the association.
The federal inquiries started after Dow Chemical
said in December that it would seek to merge with DuPont
in a $130 billion deal. In recent months, department officials
have also asked how farmers select seeds, Censky said.
Such questions are common in antitrust reviews, as
regulators try to decide whether to approve, reject or place
conditions on a merger.
The Justice Department did not respond to a request for
comment.
Smaller companies need to license corn and soybean traits,
which can protect against insects and other threats, because
they cannot afford the more than $100 million it costs to
develop them.
Major seed makers often license traits and other genetic
material to smaller dealers that have close relationships with
farmers and can help place products on more acres.
Independent seed sellers said the proposed Dow-Dupont merger
could hurt them if the companies decide to hike licensing fees
or to keep their best traits for themselves. They have similar
concerns about subsequent announcements that Bayer AG
would seek to buy Monsanto Co and that Chinese
state-owned China National Chemical Corp aimed to
acquire Syngenta AG. All three deals are still pending.
"It's the big question that everybody is looking at right
now," said Todd Martin, CEO of the Independent Professional Seed
Association, about the future of licensing. "Anything that does
not support the expansion of the licensing market, we are
against."
The association has asked Dow and DuPont to expand licensing
as part of their merger. The soybean association, which
represents more than 20,000 U.S. farmers, told the Justice
Department that trait licensing by major companies needs to be
preserved, Censky said.
LICENSING PLANS UNCERTAIN
Unlike Dow, Monsanto, Bayer and Syngenta, DuPont has not
been active in licensing traits.
That has raised concerns among small seed companies that a
combined Dow-DuPont could pull back on licensing the technology,
a prospect Martin said would be "incredibly negative" for
independent sellers.
Independent companies supply about 20 percent of corn and
soybeans seeds in North America, giving farmers choices as they
work to boost harvests in a downturn. Without licensing, the
number of brands of corn seed would probably drop to less than a
dozen from about 200 currently, Martin said.
Dow told Reuters it has not made decisions on trait
licensing because its deal with DuPont has not been finalized.
Monsanto said it was "too soon to have any of those answers"
about whether its $66 billion acquisition by Bayer would affect
licensing.
Syngenta said its $43 billion acquisition by ChemChina will
not change its licensing conditions.
DuPont and ChemChina did not immediately respond to requests
for comment.
Trait licensing was on the agenda at a U.S. Senate Judiciary
Committee hearing on Tuesday, where executives of top companies
defended their planned mergers and acquisitions. Bayer
CropSciences's CEO told senators it had "no plans to
discontinue" trait licensing.
But Senator Charles Grassley, a Republican from Iowa and the
committee chair, was one of several lawmakers who worried the
deals would slow innovation in seeds and pest control.
Sonny Beck, CEO of Beck's Hybrids, the largest family-owned
U.S. seed company, told Reuters the company pays to license
nearly all its traits from larger companies, including Dow and
Monsanto.
"If they say, 'we're going to keep it all for ourselves,'"
he said, "that would hurt us."
(Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Jo Winterbottom and
Brian Thevenot)