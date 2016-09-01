Agrium unit to divest some stores in Canada farm retail deal

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Sept 1 Crop Production
Services (CPS), a farm retail subsidiary of fertilizer producer
Agrium Inc, has agreed to sell four Alberta stores to
resolve competition concerns around its proposed purchase of
smaller rival Andrukow Group Solutions, Canada's antitrust
regulator said on Thursday.
CPS agreed in April to buy Andrukow's 17 farm retail stores
in the Canadian province of Alberta and one in Saskatchewan, for
an undisclosed price.
The Competition Bureau said it found in its review that
Andrukow and CPS compete in selling nitrogen fertilizer and
other crop inputs to farmers in areas around the four Andrukow
stores.
Separately, Agrium said on Tuesday it was in merger talks
with Potash Corp of Saskatchewan. That deal,
potentially worth more than $25 billion if completed, is also
expected to face regulatory scrutiny.
(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by
Matthew Lewis)