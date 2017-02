June 7 Fertilizer producer and retailer Agrium Inc more than doubled its semi-annual dividend to 50 cents per share.

Agrium said its new semi-annual dividend, which has increased by 27.5 cents, will be paid on July 12.

Shares of the company, which has a market value of about C$12.71 billion, closed at C$80.43 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.