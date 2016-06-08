Agrium to build up to 30 farm retail stores in North America

June 8 Agrium Inc, North America's largest retail seller of products for crop farming, plans to build up to 30 stores in the region by 2020, Chief Executive Chuck Magro told investors in Toronto on Wednesday.

The company is also is looking for acquisitions and plans to claim a quarter of the U.S. market over time, up from its current leading share of 17 percent, Magro said in May. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba)