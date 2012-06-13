Glencore takeover of Viterra may close in August-Agrium

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, June 13 Glencore International PLC's takeover of Canada's biggest grain handler, Viterra Inc, may close in August, slightly later than expected, the chief executive of Agrium Inc said on Wednesday.

The takeover still requires the Canadian government's approval, and a competition review of Glencore's side deals to sell some assets to Agrium and Richardson International Limited will begin after Glencore's transaction closes, Agrium CEO Mike Wilson told the company's investors in Chicago.