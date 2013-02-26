Agrium expects to buy Viterra assets from Glencore in May or June

China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
Feb 26 Canadian fertilizer company Agrium Inc expects to close its purchase of Viterra farm retail stores from Glencore International Plc in May or June, Agrium Chief Executive Officer Mike Wilson said on Tuesday at a BMO Capital Markets investor conference in Hollywood, Florida.
The event was available by webcast.
Agrium is awaiting approval from Canada's Competition Bureau, as the deal would make the company the biggest retail seller of products like seed, chemicals and fertilizer to Canadian farmers.
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)
CHICAGO/LOS ANGELES, April 7 To meet increasing demand for meat raised without certain antibiotics, top U.S. chicken company Tyson Foods Inc and rival producers are turning to sanitizing wipes, bacteria-reducing fog and even oregano to keep birds healthy.