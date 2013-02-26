Agrium expects to buy Viterra assets from Glencore in May or June

Feb 26 Canadian fertilizer company Agrium Inc expects to close its purchase of Viterra farm retail stores from Glencore International Plc in May or June, Agrium Chief Executive Officer Mike Wilson said on Tuesday at a BMO Capital Markets investor conference in Hollywood, Florida.

The event was available by webcast.

Agrium is awaiting approval from Canada's Competition Bureau, as the deal would make the company the biggest retail seller of products like seed, chemicals and fertilizer to Canadian farmers.