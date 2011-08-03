UPDATE 3-Agrium profit tops expectations; shares rise

* Q2 EPS $4.54 Vs $3.28 a yr ago
* Q2 adj EPS from continuing operations $4.56
* Shares up 3 pct
TORONTO, Aug 3 Canadian fertilizer maker and
farm products retailer Agrium (AGU.TO) reported a 39 percent
increase in its quarterly profit that topped expectations, as
surging grain prices stoked demand for crop nutrients, seeds
and crop protection chemicals.
Calgary, Alberta-based Agrium said farmers in some parts of
Canada and the United States were unable to cultivate all the
acreage, or apply all the nutrients, they would have liked to
this spring, due to bad weather. The company expects this to
lead to increased demand for nutrients this fall.
Agrium, the largest North American farm products retailer,
expects robust demand for nitrogen, phosphate and potash-based
nutrients in the latter half of this year. It also expects
nutrient markets to be tight, due to below-average inventory
levels and strong demand. This bodes well for Agrium as it
could drive pricing gains and boost profit margins.
Ticonderoga Securities analyst Mark Gulley noted Agrium's
second-quarter results were consistent with the
better-than-expected results reported by rivals Mosaic (MOS.N)
and Potash Corp (POT.TO) in recent weeks.
Net income in the quarter ended June 30 rose to $718
million, or $4.54 per share, up from a year-ago profit of $518
million, or $3.28 a share.
Excluding a share-based payment recovery, earnings from
continuing operations were $721 million, or $4.56 a share, the
company said.
Analysts, on average, had forecast earnings of $4.26 a
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Agrium's quarterly revenue rose 40 percent to $6.20
billion.
Shares of Agrium were up 3 percent at $88.22 on the New
York Stock Exchange.
