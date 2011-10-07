Agrium says keen to build on AWB acquisition for expansion

MELBOURNE Oct 7 Canadian fertiliser maker and farm products retailer Agrium Inc is keen to build on its acquisition of Australia's AWB to expand further in Asia, a top company official said on Friday.

Calgary, Alberta-based Agrium bought AWB Ltd, Australia's top bulk wheat exporter, last year for A$1.2 billion ($1.17 billion).

"They are keen to build on this, in both the retailing and fertiliser sectors, more broadly in Asia," Agrium's Asia-Pacific Managing Director Philip Gentry told a business lunch. (Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by Narayanan Somasundaram)