Agrium says keen to build on AWB acquisition for expansion

BRIEF-Boral says shareholders of Headwaters approve acquisition by co
* Shareholders of Headwaters approved transaction, with over 98 pct of votes cast in favour of deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MELBOURNE Oct 7 Canadian fertiliser maker and farm products retailer Agrium Inc is keen to build on its acquisition of Australia's AWB to expand further in Asia, a top company official said on Friday.
Calgary, Alberta-based Agrium bought AWB Ltd, Australia's top bulk wheat exporter, last year for A$1.2 billion ($1.17 billion).
"They are keen to build on this, in both the retailing and fertiliser sectors, more broadly in Asia," Agrium's Asia-Pacific Managing Director Philip Gentry told a business lunch. (Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by Narayanan Somasundaram)
* Shareholders of Headwaters approved transaction, with over 98 pct of votes cast in favour of deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Legal settlement with the city of Chicago - Qui Tam claim-rdf.ax
SYDNEY, Feb 6 After a long pause, the auctioneer commissioned to sell a northern Sydney beach-side apartment for in excess of A$800,000 ($614,391) puts his gavel away, unable to entice a single bid.